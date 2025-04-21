Celebration of life set for President Jay Byers

A Celebration of Jay’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 25, at Hoyt Sherman Place.

The event will be open to the public. The 1,200-seat auditorium is located at 1501 Woodland Ave.

We will continue to update as more information is released.

Obituary for Jay Byers

Jay Byers, 54, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2025. A devoted husband, father, and community leader, Jay leaves behind a lasting legacy of service, vision, and commitment to Greater Des Moines and the state of Iowa.

Jay was born on September 28, 1970, in Cherokee, Iowa, son of Robert and Joyce Byers. He attended Meriden-Cleghorn schools through his sophomore year, and, after the family moved, finished high school in Manson, graduating in 1989. Jay continued his education at Simpson College in Indianola, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1993. He went on to earn a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1996.

Jay’s greatest accomplishment was convincing Katherine Miller, who he met in law school, to accept his proposal, and they were united in marriage in 1998. Jay and Katie became parents to Sophie in 2001 and Charlotte in 2004.

Jay was deeply proud of his Iowa roots and dedicated his professional life to strengthening the state and communities he called home. After a stint as a lawyer at the firm Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis, Indiana, Jay returned to his home state and began his career in public service as a congressional staffer for U.S. Congressman Leonard Boswell.

Jay then served for 18 years with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, including 11 years as President and CEO. Under his leadership, the Partnership experienced unprecedented growth, representing 11 counties, 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, over 6,500 members, and more than 400 investors. His work played a critical role in the transformation of Greater Des Moines into one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the Midwest in terms of population, GDP, and job growth. Known for his strategic mind and tireless work ethic, Jay played a pivotal role in shaping major regional initiatives such as the Capital Crossroads vision plan, Lauridsen Skatepark, ICON Water Trails, and the new Des Moines International Airport terminal.

Throughout his life, Jay remained connected to Simpson College, serving on its Board of Trustees for 11 years, and becoming President in 2023. In his time as Simpson College President, Jay had an immediate and profound impact. During his first year, the college saw its largest first-year student enrollment in more than a decade and increased first-year student retention. Jay brought vision, energy, and a collaborative spirit to the role, passionately supporting students, faculty, and staff in creating a thriving campus community.

Jay also served on numerous boards, including the American Rivers Conference Executive Committee, Capital Crossroads Regional Council, Catch Des Moines, ChildServe, ICON Water Trails, Indianola Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Chamber Alliance, Iowa Economic Development Authority, and Warren County Economic Development Corporation. At the national level, he was on the Alpha Tau Omega National Board of Directors, chaired the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), served on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100), and was the U.S. representative to the International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation General Council.

Jay received many honors throughout his career, including the Simpson College Alumni Achievement Award, ACCE Chairman’s Award, Iowa Character Champion Award, and ACCE Life Member Award. He was named the #2 Most Influential Business Leader by the Des Moines Business Record (from 2019 to 2023) and was also recognized in the Business Record’s Forty Under 40 and as its Forty Under 40 Alum of the Year.

More important than his professional success and accolades, Jay’s greatest source of pride and happiness was his family. Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Katie Byers, who is Director of the Iowa Center Women’s Business Center, founder and CEO of the tech start-up HomeDitty, and an artist at Mainframe Studios in Des Moines. He is also survived by his daughters, Sophie, a student at DMACC studying animation, and Charlotte, who is studying fashion design at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Other survivors include brother Boyd (and his wife Kimberly) Byers (Council Grove, KS); step-mother Diane Byers (Cherokee, IA); step-brother Eric Klotz (Chicago, IL); aunts and uncles Richard Jensen (Meriden, IA), Judy Jensen and Walter Sunderland (Eagen, MN), and Betty Koehlmoos (Sanborn, IA); parents-in-law Susan Cleveland (and husband Bruce Lein) (Cedar Falls, IA), Charles Miller, Sr. (Des Moines, IA), and Jeff Cleveland (and wife Donna Yow) (Anthem, AZ), and Shirley Allenbrand (Olathe, KS); many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family; and countless dear friends and professional colleagues who admired and loved him deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Byers (1939-2006) and Joyce (Jensen) Byers (1941-1979).

Jay was known as many things: a husband, a father, a friend, a mentor, a visionary leader, an unstoppable advocate, and a believer in “Think Big! Live Large! Be Nice!” In his younger days, he was an accomplished athlete, excelling in basketball, football, and track. Music was always a big part of Jay’s life, and he was a gifted musician, playing guitar and singing with various collaborators since he was a teenager. He delighted in sharing his love for music as the “Dadager” (aka Dad manager) of his daughter Charlotte’s band, Plumero.

Jay was always thinking a few steps ahead of others, and he knew how to move pieces to create opportunities for the people and communities he cared about. Jay had a way of showing up everywhere – events, social media, early morning coffees, late night socials. He did so because he believed in being there for moments that matter. And he really cared.

Jay will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his positivity and how he made others feel. He deeply valued friendships, believed in the power of kindness, and brought people together. His goofy sense of humor, dad jokes, over-the-top Halloween costumes, and signature bow ties were staples. He always knew how to make others smile.

Jay lived his life with gusto and purpose, always striving to create a better future for others. But this passion took a toll on his personal well-being, and recently he experienced mental health struggles that eclipsed his typical positive, problem-solving personality.

A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 25, at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jay Byers Memorial Fund at desmoinesfoundation.org/JayByers which will be used by the family to support the causes Jay loved.

Jay Byers was a man of extraordinary impact. His legacy will live on through Katie and their girls, as well as the people he inspired, the incredible projects he helped build, and the communities he so dearly loved.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesFuneralHomes.com.