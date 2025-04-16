Simpson falls to Luther in men’s tennis battle

The Simpson College men’s tennis team took on Luther College Friday at Crossroads Park in Des Moines in a tough American Rivers Conference matchup.

The Storm came up short overall, but the match gave players another opportunity to grow and compete against top-level opponents.

Senior Javier Robles Solis picked up Simpson’s only win of the day in singles play. He won in a tight three-set match, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0, staying calm under pressure in the final tiebreak.

“Watching Javi’s performance was really inspiring to the whole team,” senior Drake Downard said. “He’s great at getting us motivated and ready to play.”

Simpson couldn’t grab any doubles wins, but there were signs of progress. Robles Solis and junior Grant Love came closest, falling 6-4. Darek Kayser and Seth Orta lost 6-2, and Downard and Blane Wallace lost 6-1.

“Luther’s always been one of the top teams in the conference,” Love said. “They have talent across the board, and even though we didn’t come out on top, we competed hard. In doubles, it really came down to just a few missed points.”

While the final score didn’t go in Simpson’s favor, the team saw clear improvement, especially from the underclassmen.

“The freshmen have gotten a lot better at adjusting to college-level play,” Love said. “We’ve been working on communication in doubles and just staying more consistent overall.”

Downard said the team is starting to play with more purpose.

“The younger guys have learned that you can adjust during the match,” Downard said. “That’s helped us understand the game more and not just hit the ball without a plan.”

Both players also spoke about how they prepared mentally and physically throughout the season. Downard focuses on staying loose and not overthinking.

“Having a clear head and other things to lean on outside of tennis really helps me stay focused,” he said.

Love said preparation also comes down to strategy and working well with his doubles partner.

“I know what to expect from Luther after playing them the past few years,” he said. “Making sure I’m moving well and staying in sync with Javi is key.”

Looking ahead, Love’s goals are to finish the season with a few more singles and doubles wins and help the team stay competitive in the conference. Downard’s focus is on enjoying his final season.

“My goal is just to have fun and be proud of what I’ve done when it’s all over,” Downard said.

The Storm hopes to bounce back as they hit the road for their next match against Nebraska Wesleyan University on April 16.