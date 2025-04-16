Strumming, Solving, and Stand-Up: CAB Hosts Simpson’s Got Talent

Laughter, music and creativity filled Black Box Theatre on Wednesday night as seven acts featuring Simpson College students, faculty and staff took the stage in the annual “Simpson’s Got Talent” event hosted by the Campus Activities Board (CAB). Over 50 people gathered on April 9 to celebrate talents ranging from comedy and music to paintings and solving Rubik’s Cubes.

The show was full of energy from start to finish, with staff member Joe Wirkus taking the stage to sing and play guitar. Between the seven acts, the show featured a total of five songs, including three originals.

First-year student Aiden Flathers was this year’s winner after his heartwarming original song performed on guitar and harmonica. Flathers’ song, “Dollar Sign,” is about the love his grandparents have for each other.

“They got married when my grandma was 18, so they didn’t always have a lot of money, but they had each other, so they thought they were rich in that way,” Flathers explained.

Despite being Flathers’ first “Simpson’s Got Talent,” it was not his first time performing.

“I’ve been playing gigs around southwest Iowa for about two years now, but it felt really good to get up here in front of the Simpson students and play a song that means a lot to me,” he said.

Senior Maggie Fitzpatrick earned second place for her stand-up comedy performance. Her routine filled the room with laughter.

“I have always wanted to do stand-up,” Fitzpatrick said. “I watch stand-up the way most people watch TV. I just watch comedians all the time, so I wanted to give it a shot.”

Fitzpatrick appreciated the opportunities that “Simpson’s Got Talent” provides.

“It’s cool to have an opportunity to showcase our talents, so I thought it was a nice idea, and it was fun,” she said.

The event has been a great way for students to show their various talents in a lighthearted, supportive space. Steven Strope, director of student activities, helped coordinate this event alongside other CAB members.

“Everything starts with just an idea. What you want, how can we make it cool,” Strope said. “There are a lot of small details: picking judges, building the scorecards, making sure we have time to advertise, having time to sign up, what are the rules to use for competitions like this. There are all kinds of little details that make something happen.”

Strope highlights the importance of CAB hosting events like this that help showcase the Simpson community in an authentic and meaningful way.

“It’s one thing to come in and play a video. It’s another thing to come in and watch a community event where your peers are up on stage, your colleagues are up on stage,” Strope said. “You know, it makes a difference. I think it shows all the awesome things that our students are doing and our faculty are doing.”

Strope extended his gratitude following the event by thanking everyone who attended, performed and helped put the show together.

“We can’t do anything without the people that volunteer for these things,” Strope said. “The CAB students were so amazing and took over helping out with staffing, and the judges all teamed together. I was worried we would have one or two people sign up, but to have seven performances like this tonight was great.”

From heartfelt songs to big laughs, “Simpson’s Got Talent” offered a chance for students, faculty and staff to take the stage and shine.

CAB will be hosting Wrap-Up next on Friday, April 18, in Black Box at 8 p.m.