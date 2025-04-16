Men’s tennis: setting a positive culture and serving growth

Simpson College’s men’s tennis team has fallen short of a win in every match within the 2025 season and faced yet another loss Tuesday against Buena Vista University at Crossroads Park in West Des Moines. Despite their loss of 6-1, however, team members Drake Downard, senior, and Blane Wallace, sophomore, believe the team is building a positive trajectory in the coming years.

Though the Storm has yet to defeat a team, their positive culture makes the sport enjoyable. Wallace is in his first year playing for the Storm and said the team has a great atmosphere.

“We support each other in practice and outside of the sport,” he said. “Whenever we are all around each other, we all learn something.”

Downard felt similarly, as he said he has a great relationship with everyone on the team, and the atmosphere they create is light-hearted.

Buena Vista University took home five out of six match wins, with junior Grant Love being the only Storm athlete to defeat an opposing player in a singles match. Love continued this winning streak into the doubles matches, where he and his partner, junior Javier Robles Solis, were the only doubles players to win against their opponents.

When it comes to the types of competitions in a tennis match, both Wallace and Downard said there is a large shift in mindset and skills.

“Being in doubles, you must communicate,” Wallace said. “It’s like being in sync with your partner.”

Downard also said communication and encouragement are key factors in the success of a doubles match.

“Your goal is to attack the ball, but to also be positioned in the right spot to help you and your partner to make the best play possible,” Downard said.

In a singles competition, an athlete must play for themselves, which makes the player’s skills a key component in their success rather than communication.

“The mentality is going in there and just playing your game,” Wallace said. “[In] singles, it’s down to your best way to win that point.”

The Storm faced Luther College on Friday and Wartburg College on Saturday, where they suffered a 6-1 loss in both matches. The team will face Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, April 16, where they have an opportunity to break the streak.

In the meantime, the team will continue their practices to improve their skills.

“We try to work on in-match situations so we can get better at what should be done,” Wallace said.

Downard said that at practices, they complete drills and mimic matches.

“[We play] some points with our teammates to apply the skills we learned from the drills,” he said.

Downard is playing his final season for the Storm’s tennis team and said his mentality going into each game is to play every point like it’s his last.

“The more you think about your mechanics and failures, the more likely you will fail,” he said.

As Downard leaves, he believes the team is on a good track.

“This team is definitely on the rise and has a chance to continue that upward trajectory for years to come,” he said.

Wallace feels similar, as he believes the team is building up.

“Being a part of this team has been a great experience for life and for the sport,” he said.