APRIL FOOLS: Street tennis legend emerges at Simpson College

Rumors on campus of a retired street tennis legend have recently come to the attention of the editors at The Simpsonian. After investigating, Department Chair of Multimedia Communications Mark Siebert revealed his past profession as a tennis hustler.

Siebert, a renowned journalist and former nominee for a Pulitzer Prize, played tennis throughout high school and during his time at Bethel College while studying for his English degree. While at Bethel, he discovered his love for journalism and drifted away from his tennis career.

While studying for his master’s degree at the University of Kansas, Siebert coached tennis and fell back in love with the sport. His professional tennis career may have been over, but there is more than one way to make money in sports.

Siebert left Kansas and began his journalism career in Iowa City, IA. This is also where he began his street tennis career. As a fresh college graduate, he was motivated to earn money and pay off his college debt.

Siebert traveled to various country clubs and resorts on the weekend to find new opponents to challenge. Matches began at small amounts ranging from $20 to $50 but began climbing rapidly when he moved to Cincinnati, OH, for a change of scenery.

Cincinnati offered greater financial success for Siebert as matches started to enter the triple and even quadruple digits. However, wealthier opponents meant better players. Siebert began to focus more on his street tennis than his journalism career.

After earning enough funds to pay off his debt, Siebert hung up his racket and moved back to Des Moines to finish his reporting career at the Des Moines Register. He missed the game but knew it was for the better as his skills were starting to decline, and losing matches meant losing money.

Currently, a tennis court sits behind his home. Built decades ago, it has weathered from countless storms and the occasional set played. Siebert’s cat uses the court to sunbathe more than it is used for tennis.

Some may scoff at the court’s condition with its faded lines and cracked clay, but for Siebert, the court is a reminder of the dedication and training he put into his tennis career.