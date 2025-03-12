To Be Frank: Wisconsin is a cooler version of Iowa

Wisconsin and Iowa are like siblings. One is always cooler than the other. Both states share stereotypical “midwestern values” such as agriculture, small-town behavior and weather. However, Wisconsin beats out Iowa when all is accounted for.

Wisconsin’s border features two great lakes, Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Moving into the state, Wisconsin has over 15,000 lakes. Lakes provide fun activities year-round, such as boating, snowmobiling, swimming, fishing and ice fishing. Iowa has lakes, too, but not nearly as many. Iowa beats Wisconsin in the cornfield category.

Moving to food and drink, this is a competitive category. But yet again, Wisconsin beats out Iowa. Wisconsin builds its identity around food and drink; cheese curds, beer, butter burgers and brats cannot lose to Iowa’s sweet corn and pork tenderloins. Wisconsin cheese curds are known worldwide, winning multiple awards at the World Championship Cheese Contest. New Glarus Brewing Company sells exclusively inside Wisconsin state borders, including the famous “Spotted Cow” beer. Every September, the town of Warren, WI, hosts the world’s largest cranberry festival.

Finishing with sports, Wisconsin is home to three professional sports teams: The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. Cheesehead fans and the Lambeau Leap are iconic whenever discussing the National Football League. For college sports fans, four Division I teams call Wisconsin home, and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is the best conference in Division III college sports. Iowa’s Hawkeye, Cyclone, Panther and Bulldog fans are highly dedicated, but you can’t top the depth of Wisconsin sports.

Wisconsin has better scenery, sports, food and drink. Wisconsin has fewer tornadoes and better drivers. Even Wisconsin’s license plates are cooler than Iowa’s county-based plates.

Iowa is a great state, but it’s a knockoff version of Wisconsin. At the end of the day, Iowa is Wisconsin’s little sibling, trying its best but just not quite as cool.