Dear Millie: Gloomy Government

Dear Millie,

What are your thoughts on the current federal/state government situation? As a minority, it’s really difficult to figure out what to do right now and the future seems really uncertain.

The government is making big moves lately that have sent nerves to people in America. People posted their thoughts online about how much this presidential run has affected them. Living in the digital age, it is not only the United States that has opinions about the situation, but people from other countries have also expressed their thoughts on social media.

Iowa’s government also made its own decisions on matters it believes are important for the future of this land going forward. However, Iowans have protested more at the capital these past couple of months than I have ever seen in my 19 years of being alive. The issues vary from education, LGBTQ topics and immigration.

Lately, with the results of the recent election, there has been distress across America in multiple ways, specifically to marginalized groups.

As a part of a marginalized group, I cannot begin to describe what it really feels like to experience such a thing as this. In the beginning, the headlines felt like they screamed and threw information at me. However, this is a good thing, right? Knowing what is going on with the government and how it affects the people I love?

Walking across campus during that harsh week, people around campus reached out to me for support and I talked to my friends about our thoughts on the whole situation. Later, things died down, and I was able to analyze how I got through the hectic week of political turmoil, managing my schedule and working on assignments as a student through it all.

The best advice I can give on this heavy topic from personal experience is that there are people out there who feel the same way you do and support you. You are not alone; friends, family, adults and politicians even feel the same fear, frustration and sadness about the situation just like you. They could be what helps you get through these times.

But ultimately, that can only alleviate the stress; what comes after is up to us. We often forget under such circumstances, but knowing your rights and what you can do is important. We can advocate for ourselves by writing letters, making calls or going out to peacefully protest to express our beliefs and thoughts on the matter in the hope that it is a step forward to a better tomorrow. To keep moving from this, we must learn the best way to advocate for ourselves.

Yours Truly,

Millie