The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

SCTV 2/27/2025

by Maddie Hays
February 28, 2025
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SCTV
SCTV 2/20/2025
SCTV 2/13/2025
SCTV 2/6/2025
SCTV 1/30/25
SCTV 1/23/25
SCTV 12/11/24
About the Contributor
Maddie Hays
Maddie Hays, SCTV Co-Anchor