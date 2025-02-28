To Be Frank: Pet Squirrels Should Be Normalized

We live in a time when dogs and cats rule the world of pets. Reptiles and birds are less common pets but are still accepted as regular companions at home. Even raccoons and chinchillas are acceptable pets. Squirrels, however, are often deemed inappropriate pets and “should remain outside.”

Squirrels are misunderstood creatures; they love to climb, play and hide. It is very similar to the lifestyle of a cat. Feeding your pet squirrel is incredibly easy; take a walk and pick up pinecones, seeds, flowers, berries or acorns. There is no need to spend money on a 20-pound bag of food for your pet squirrel. Owning a pet squirrel may be cheaper than a dog or cat in the long run.

Squirrels are also one of the most intelligent animals on earth. Their ability to find hidden acorns in the ground, months after burial, under a layer of snow, is incredible. This impressive skill would be fun to watch with interactive toys and activities at home.

With the right training, squirrels could replace guard dogs. Squirrels are incredibly fast and agile creatures with sharp claws that can scare away or attack intruders.

Pet squirrels have a long lifespan. They can live for over 20 years in captivity. At Wisconsin’s Racine Zoo, the longest-living squirrel in captivity was 23 ½ years old.

President Warren Harding and President Harry Truman had a pet squirrel named Pete. Pete would roam around the White House, attend meetings and eat out of people’s hands.

One may argue that squirrels are still wild animals. They have no place inside as pets. Yet, what were dogs before they were domesticated? Wolves. Dogs are considered “man’s best friend” across the world. Give squirrels a shot. They can be the next big thing.