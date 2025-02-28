Graphic Design Club’s Exhibition Highlights Student Creativity

The Graphic Design Club at Simpson College is hosting an exhibition showcasing the creative work of its members and students from the Graphic Design III course until March 14 at the Gallery of Art and Design.

Guided by Professor Justin Nostrala, head of the graphic design department, the students planned and executed the exhibition, which features an array of pieces centered around the theme of Simpson.

The club was founded by a group of students, including junior and club vice president Eli Jauron.

“We started it with the intent of creating opportunities for graphic design students to be able to showcase their work, expand their knowledge and join a design community here on campus,” Jauron said.

One of the most eye-catching pieces in the exhibition was a mural of George, the beloved campus cat. Sophomore Katie Harryman, a club member and Graphic Design III student, contributed to the mural.

“We had a picture of George split up into nine pieces, and then everyone got their section and used their style or interpretation to put that together,” Harryman said.

For Graphic Design III students, their first assignment this semester was to create pieces for the exhibition, forming groups of three to collaborate on their submissions. In addition to traditional graphic design pieces, the exhibition features interactive elements where visitors can share their favorite Simpson memories and events.

“The variety of pieces is fun because there are some parody pieces, and then there are more meaningful, emotional pieces,” Harryman said. “I really like George; that’s probably my favorite piece because it’s iconic.”

The students used Adobe products such as Illustrator, XD, Photoshop and InDesign to create their designs. Some pieces from the exhibition will find a permanent home in the computer lab, including the George mural.

“This year’s exhibition was a great opportunity for students to showcase their work and all the skills they have developed during their time at Simpson while also expressing themselves and how Simpson has impacted them,” Jauron said.

Senior Abby Hintz, a double major in sports communications and graphic design, also contributed to the exhibition. She also noted the exhibition’s role in raising awareness about Simpson’s graphic design program.

“It really helps get the word out that there’s a graphic design department on campus. We were small numbers, but we’ve slowly grown, which I think is really incredible,” Hintz said.

Hintz encouraged students to explore graphic design, mentioning the availability of free resources. The club welcomes students of all backgrounds, not just those studying graphic design.

“Justin Nostrala really encourages students to join it. Even if they’re not involved in graphic design, they can still join and learn things,” Harryman said.

Jauron echoed this sentiment, saying he joined the club to create opportunities for himself and other students in design.

“My favorite part is being able to see everyone’s amazing designs that they create on their own time and brainstorm how we can expand our influence to other parts of campus,” Jauron said.

The club provides a collaborative environment where students can improve their skills through workshops and peer feedback.

“We workshop, do stand-up presentations to explain our ideas, and then we get feedback from each other on how to be better because that’s the whole point. We want to be better designers; there’s more to it than just colors and shapes,” Harryman said.

Whether through exhibitions or hands-on learning experiences, the club remains an inviting space for all who have a passion for design.

“I think anyone can do it, really it just takes a bit of practice,” Hintz said. “If you have the right programs with the right mind space and creative flow, I think you’re able to do it.”