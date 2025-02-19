Hidden Treasure at Simpson: Brandon Zehr’s moment on “Antiques Roadshow”

For many, the thrill of uncovering a hidden treasure at a thrift store or garage sale is just a dream. But for Simpson College senior Brandon Zehr, it’s a lifelong passion—one that recently led him to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” (ARS).

Studying multimedia journalism with a minor in marketing communication, Zehr has been in the reselling business since he was a 9-year-old selling Lego products. Over the years, his knack transitioned into buying and selling antiques and collectibles.

Airing on PBS since 1997, “Antiques Roadshow” features expert appraisers evaluating a wide range of antiques and collectibles brought in by attendees, often uncovering historical connections and surprising values.

“I watched it when I was younger, and I was always intrigued by it,” Zehr said. “They’ve only been to Des Moines once before, and that was at the Wells Fargo Event Center, until this past June, when they came to Living History Farms.”

Zehr won tickets to the show at a raffle during the Living History visit. He described going through the show’s triage system, where he presented his item to an appraiser. His experience took an exciting turn when his item caught immediate attention.

“They look for not only the story but how old an item is, and I think that definitely comes into play when you want to try to get onto their program,” Zehr said.

Whether or when Zehr’s appraisal will be featured has not yet been disclosed. Until then, he cannot share the details of his item but is eager to potentially attend future ARS events in Iowa. The episodes from the Des Moines event are set to air on Monday, Feb. 17, Monday, Feb. 24 and March 17.

“My favorite part of it all was probably meeting the appraisers,” Zehr said. “It was just a cool experience to meet them and talk to them about their specific fields and getting to know what they love to do about it.”

In a world that cares so much about profit, antiques are not just about financial value for Zehr, but also about history and storytelling.

“Learning all these antiques made me learn a lot of history,” Zehr said. “There would be items that I would get where I wouldn’t know the value of it, but I would know the history value of it.”

When seeking antique treasures, Zehr emphasized the importance of persistence: just keep looking.

“I get most of my items from antique stores and thrift stores and garage sales,” Zehr said. “It’s going to be garage sale season soon, so the beginning of March, going all the way until about September, is garage sale season here in Iowa.”

“I just like the buying and selling part, finding that one Holy Grail item and, you know, just flipping it for a profit,” Zehr said. “And sometimes I keep the Holy Grail items, too, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of find.”

For some, getting on ARS can take a very long time, and Zehr was one of the youngest participants at just 22 years old, making this a rare opportunity. While the fate of his episode airing remains unknown, he’ll continue his passion for antiques, always on the lookout for the next great find.

When the episode is aired, more information about the item will be included. Keep an eye out for updates!