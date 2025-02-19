To Be Frank: Iowa Drivers Are Reckless

When I made the decision to attend college five hours away from home, I accepted the challenge of long drives to see family. Part of this challenge involves dealing with interstate drivers and relying on their (hopefully) responsible driving. Well, I discovered something I didn’t know before: Iowa drivers are bad (most of them, not all).

I have completed the drive from Amery, WI, to Rochester, MN, many times with minimal issues. I continue my drive on Interstate 35 south to Des Moines. As soon as I encounter an Iowan driver, specifically driving on Iowa land, turn signals seem to vanish from existence. I specify driving in Iowa because I have witnessed drivers from Iowa using their turn signals in Minnesota, and the second we cross the border, their turn signals magically stop functioning.

This might sound like a rant, and perhaps I am the lousy driver. However, I am a proud former delivery expert for Domino’s in Somerset, WI. My history as a delivery expert qualifies me to speak on this issue and critique other drivers.

I previously criticized Minnesota drivers the most, having experienced reckless tailgating and speeding numerous times. However, the driving conundrum in Iowa is the worst I have experienced. Whether I am driving in Indianola or on I-35, drivers from Iowa do not use their turn signals when changing lanes.

The lack of blinker use in Iowa is astonishing. It is a simple flick of the wrist up or down to indicate where you will move your 4,000-pound hunk of metal. Are the turn signals sold as optional features in Iowa?

I have a solution to this epidemic, for I don’t criticize problems without finding an answer; that would be irresponsible. My solution: start designing cars to only turn when the blinker is activated.

If you are one of these Iowan drivers who fail to use a turn signal, please start. It’s free and saves other drivers from a heart-stopping lane change. Please.

#BlinkersSaveLives