The Price of Knowledge

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average college student leaves school with a bachelor’s degree and $35,530 in student loan debt. That’s the same price as a luxury vacation to Bora Bora, the average American wedding, a new vehicle or a guided climb on Mt. Everest.

The sticker price slapped on tuition for one academic year for a full-time student at Simpson College is $46,750. That does not include student fees, room, board and other required fees, bringing the total cost to $58,156, according to the Simpson website.

Assuming you don’t have that kind of money in your pocket and will take out loans to afford this type of education, that’s around $20,000 more than the average college student borrows.

As a second-year out-of-state student from a high-income household, I was dealt undesirable cards in the tuition department. I received little outside scholarship aid and the smallest amount of financial assistance because my circumstances disqualified me.

For the 2024-2025 school year, even after receiving financial aid and the highest merit-based scholarship Simpson offers—the Founders Scholarship, awarded at $36,000—I am still required to pay around $20,000 for the year without additional outside scholarships.

That’s a lot of money for one year, but my time at Simpson has proven to be worth it.

The Simpson College website clarifies no student pays the full sticker price, as they offer multiple merit-based scholarships and work closely with federal aid programs.

I’m happy to say my money pays for many valuable things, like an 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio, allowing for personalized learning. It funds a close-knit community that consistently offers on-campus events to reduce the stress of school. It pays for me to have my own experiences far away from home. And it also allows me to graduate with two majors in just four years.

20 years ago, tuition was significantly lower. According to Tracie Pavon, Simpson’s assistant vice president of enrollment and financial aid, tuition for the 2004-2005 academic year was $19,635, with total charges coming to $25,196. That’s a 44% increase in tuition and overall costs in just two decades.

However, the Simpson website states the average student pays around $15,000 per academic year, depending on household income, merit-based aid, residency status and eligibility for the Simpson Promise Award.

Getting a degree will cost money no matter where you go, and every institution sees an increase in tuition and fees each school year.

While it doesn’t make it any easier to pull the money out of my pocket, it helps justify the rising costs and why Simpson is worth the investment.

I want to save as much money as possible and hate seeing Simpson’s tuition climb higher every year. However, I believe the culture, connections and education cultivated at Simpson are investments worth making and will ultimately pay dividends in my career. After all, it would be naïve to think the numerous resources Simpson provides for its students come free of charge.

A Simpson education is one worth investing in.