TRIO’s Impact Around Campus

TRIO Student Support Services is a federally funded program aimed at raising the academic standing, persistence and graduation rates for first-generation, low-income or disabled students.

The program serves 220 students at Simpson College, roughly 20% of the student population.

Financial literacy counseling, academic support, financial aid counseling and advising are just a few benefits TRIO provides students on campus. Grace Peterson, a senior interning at TRIO, loves the warm, welcoming environment and community TRIO provides.

“I think if you ask anyone what their favorite thing about TRIO is, they would say it’s like the community and the safe space that it provides on campus that they probably wouldn’t feel other places … It’s hard for a lot of TRIO students to fit in, especially if they’re not involved in other organizations,” Peterson said.

In the past two years, over half the students in each incoming class were eligible for TRIO.

Stephanie Neve, Student Support Services director, said, “I often say to the students that not only are we not in the minority, we’re in the majority, right? And we’re taking over. More students know what it’s like than don’t at Simpson.”

TRIO is funded by federal grant money to serve 160 students each academic year. To meet the needs of students, the program expanded in 2021 to serve 60 additional students using institutional funds. Even with the resources and funding we have, there are still around 60 students on a waitlist to get into the program.

Every five years, a funding proposal must be submitted to receive federal funding. As the director, Neve is responsible for submitting the proposal. Neve submitted the most recent proposal in July of this past year. She expressed there is always worry about whether the program will receive funding at the end of every grant cycle.

Peterson is concerned for her peers because of the uncertain future of the program due to the new administration at the federal level. After the scare of the funding freeze, she worries about the possibility of another in the future. She’s scared the resources that helped her succeed in school could be taken away from those who need them.

“If I did not have the support from TRIO to learn how to navigate being neurodivergent in college, I probably would have dropped out by now,” Peterson said. “I wouldn’t be double majoring, making the Dean’s list, networking, having friends and being social, I wouldn’t have any of that.”

Addi Thomas, a senior who’s been an active participant in TRIO since she came to Simpson, also expressed concern about funding because of how impactful TRIO is to students.

“I can guarantee that I probably would not still be here, still in college and going to grad school … I would not be here and be as successful as I am without the support TRIO has provided,” Thomas said.

Talking about TRIO’s impact on Simpson students is the greatest way to spread awareness of the importance and benefits of the program, according to Peterson, Thomas and Neve. Thomas is heading to the Iowa State Capitol on Feb. 13 to share her story and TRIO’s impact on her education.

“This program has done so much for me. I want to give back, and there are so many other students like that too. It’s not a waste, and it’s super helpful, and it’s changed lives,” she said.