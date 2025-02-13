Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show

Super Bowl 59, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, had a halftime show that will be remembered for years. Kendrick Lamar, a 22-time Grammy Award winner with five Grammys this year, delivered a great performance at Allegiant Stadium in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the biggest music events of the year, bringing in some of the most well-known artists. In recent years, Rihanna’s 2023 performance stood out, not just for her music with hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” but also because she revealed she was pregnant during the show. The year before that, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar himself put on a huge performance celebrating hip-hop.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors about whether Lamar would perform his hit song “Not Like Us.” The track is widely regarded as a diss track against the artist Drake. This song was at the center of a lawsuit filed by Drake against Lamar for defamation, harassment and financial harm. With the controversy, many wondered if Lamar would include the song in his performance or stay away.

The show opened with a different approach, as Samuel L. Jackson set the stage with a powerful speech about legacy, perseverance and overcoming adversity. His voiceover built up the anticipation before Lamar started his performance on top of a 1987 Buick GNX, launching into a high-energy setlist with songs throughout his career.

Lamar performed a mix of classics and newer tracks, including “Wacced Out Murals,” “Bodies,” “Squabble Up,” “HUMBLE.,” “DNA.,” “Euphoria,” “Man at the Garden,” “Peekaboo,” “Luther,” “All the Stars” and “TV Off.”

One of the night’s biggest surprises was when SZA made a special guest appearance, joining Lamar for “All the Stars,” their hit song from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

After the song “Peekaboo,” Lamar teased the crowd, saying, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” Lamar hinted at Drake and the lawsuit between them while the beat of “Not Like Us” played in the background.

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for after SZA and Lamar finished “All of the Stars.” As the beat dropped for “Not Like Us,” the crowd knew what was about to happen. Despite the ongoing legal battle and speculation, Lamar’s decision to perform the song made a bold statement. You could tell there was a different energy from the crowd listening to “Not Like Us” compared to the other songs he played. It would be hard not to play a song that won five Grammys this year.

By the end of the performance, Lamar proved why he was one of the greatest artists of his generation. The combination of his stage presence and storytelling made for an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show.