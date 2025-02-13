“Hit Me Hard and Soft”… But Not With a Grammy?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony had unforgettable performances, memorable wins and entertaining controversies. However, people are not pleased with some of the awards.

Kendrick Lamar was deservedly crowned the most-awarded artist, taking home five Grammys. His song “Not Like Us” won both Record and Song of the Year. Lamar also took home Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. He swept the categories.

“Not Like Us” had a cultural impact on the 2024 music industry. The song was released amid a feud between the rapper and Drake, causing various controversies. The biggest was Lamar’s allegations of Drake’s pedophilia and sexual misconduct. The rivalry between the rappers stemmed from Lamar’s verse in “Like That” by Metro Boomin’ and Future. “Like That” was also nominated for Best Rap Performance. This diss track had a significant cultural impact on this generation, and it deserved every Grammy award.

Beyoncé had a historic night, winning her first Album of the Year for her 2024 album, “Cowboy Carter.” She also took home Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The music industry never thought they would be awarding Beyoncé with the Best Country Album, but she accomplished just that. This also marks the first Black woman to win Best Country Album in the Grammys’ history, which is inspiring.

There were many mixed reactions with Beyoncé taking home the awards for Album of the Year and Country Album of The Year. Fans were quick to say Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift were “robbed,” as neither of them received any awards for their outstanding albums. This is the first time Swift has left the Grammys empty-handed.

Billie Eilish should have taken home the Grammy for Album of the Year (Beyoncé, please don’t come for me). Compared to “Cowboy Carter,” “Hit Me Hard and Soft” was a more cohesive album. “Cowboy Carter” used more scattered styles with hints of country, rock and soul. “Hit Me Hard and Soft” stuck to one closed and emotional style. Eilish’s album connects with listeners on a more emotional and raw level. “Cowboy Carter” prioritized messages more than emotional connections. I felt no connection to “Cowboy Carter” but related heavily to “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” In conclusion, Beyoncé’s album marked a cultural moment when she switched from her usual genre to country, but Eilish delivered a masterpiece.

The Swifties aren’t happy that Swift walked away with zero Grammys, but I’m not upset. Her 2024 nominated album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was not her best. Living in a house full of Taylor Swift lovers, I had to sit through the listening party. I tried to like it but couldn’t connect with the album. However, I think “The Tortured Poets Department” should have taken the Album of the Year award over “Cowboy Carter” (BUT NOT “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”). Swift should have won at least one award because her album was the most streamed in 2024.

The 2025 Grammys felt off. Billie Eilish totally got snubbed. Her work deserved way more recognition than it got, and Taylor Swift not winning felt wrong. As for “Cowboy Carter,” I’m still trying to figure out how Beyoncé walked away with the big awards, but she is that girl, so I get it. There were so many deserving artists, and it felt like the Grammys missed the mark this time (like always).