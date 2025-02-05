Super Bowl LIX Predictions: Chiefs, Eagles and the Real Reasons We’re Watching

With Super Bowl LIX less than a week away, it’s that time of year when sports fans across the world act surprised about who will be playing in the biggest game of the season. But let’s be honest—is anyone really shocked?

Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of the game from two years ago, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off once again. The only things missing are Jason Kelce and Mama Kelce’s famous split jerseys.

The Chiefs are on track to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and the Eagles in 2023. They already made history this season by winning their last game against the Bills, becoming the first NFL team to make it to the Super Bowl after winning two prior Super Bowls.

It’s safe to say that not too many people are surprised by the two teams left. In fact, I even predicted this before the season started. So rather than rehashing tired debates about which team deserves to win and how many times the Chiefs will be caught “cheating,” let’s focus on the stuff people will actually pay attention to: the halftime show, the commercials and arguably most importantly, whether Taylor Swift will make an appearance. Or rather, how many appearances she will make.

This year’s halftime performer, Kendrick Lamar, has big shoes to fill after Rihanna’s accidental pregnancy announcement two years ago if he wants to be remembered as the halftime performer for the Chiefs vs Eagles showdown.

Many people are wondering if Lamar will bring any surprise guests on stage to perform. One of the most popular guesses is that Lamar will surprise the audience by bringing Swift and singing their hit song “Bad Blood” together. Some fans even go as far as to assume Swift will take this as an opportunity to announce the release date of her “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” album.

My prediction? I think Lamar will sing most of his songs by himself, although I would not be too surprised if he brings someone up for a song or two. However, I think there is about a 13% chance Swift gets on that stage. Why? Because she simply doesn’t need to. Swift recently completed her Eras Tour with an average of nearly 70,000 people at each show, making this Super Bowl performance just an average day for her. I also can’t imagine she would take Lamar’s performance and make it about herself by announcing a new album. Not to mention, football fans are getting tired of seeing Swift shown after every play Travis Kelce is a part of. I would be shocked if we see any more of Swift than usual.

One thing people never get tired of seeing? The commercials. Every year, companies spend millions of dollars to fight for our attention between plays, and this year will be no different. I expect the usual mix of hilarious, weirdly emotional and questionable commercials. I’m also prepared to see as many celebrities as possible, no matter how confusing it gets. I’m going into this year’s Super Bowl ready to cry over car insurance, question reality and analyze every commercial in class the next day.

I suppose the last thing left to predict is the score of the game. Let’s say the Chiefs win 27-24 over the Eagles. My reasoning for this prediction? I have none. I have not watched a single NFL game all season, and therefore, I have nothing to back this prediction on. I think the Chiefs should win their third Super Bowl in a row so Travis Kelce can retire a happy man, and everyone else can stop listening to the “dads, Chads, and Brads” complain about Taylor Swift “ruining the NFL.”

Tune in to Fox or log into YouTube TV at 5:30 pm on Feb. 9 to catch Super Bowl LIX and see how many of my predictions come true. Will Taylor Swift take the stage? Will I cry over a car insurance commercial? Only time will tell.