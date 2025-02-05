Downtown Buildings Receive New Facades

Indianola was awarded a Community Development Block Grant totaling $650,000 in the summer of 2024. Now, along with 25% contributions from the city and property owners, eight building facades will undergo construction, with the first to begin this spring.

Former Simpsonian sports editor and 2014 alumnus Aaron Young is the communications manager for the City of Indianola. He works as a volunteer promotion leader for the Indianola Main Street organization, where he is tasked with promoting the events in the square and engaging with citizens, business owners, community members and college students.

“We’re updating and making things more accessible and vibrant to the culture of what we want the destination for citizens to come and enjoy Indianola Downtown Square. It is also still paying tribute to the tradition,” Young said.

One of the buildings undergoing construction is Savor the Rise, a bakery and café located at 107 E. Salem Ave. Owner Deja Keppler is excited about the new opportunity.

“What they’ll do is actually take out all of those bricks and restructure them all and lay them back. We’re also replacing our windows and doors,” Keppler said. “We are looking for more of an open concept space, so instead of just throwing windows on there, we’re actually doing more of an accordion-style glass window.”

The current entrance to Savor the Rise resembles “more of a residential door,” it will be replaced with a commercial door. The brick outside the building is bowing outward, and lights will be added to the new front of the café.

Previous buildings in Indianola that received grants to renovate their facade include Bob’s Custom Trophies, The Zoo, Warren County Abstract and Hair MD.

Young expressed his appreciation for the collaboration on projects between the city, Indianola Main Street and Simpson College.

“It’s all in partnership because we all share that same common goal, to impact where we’re from, and to be able to serve the citizens … we all have that same mission of success,” he said.

Indianola Main Street aims to attract residents and visitors to support local businesses and become involved in the community. Simpson participates in the Indianola Summer Nights Live Concert Series and encourages students to attend on the Saturday before the fall semester starts.

Many businesses on Indianola Main Street offer discounts to students to attract more of the community. FM 94.3 KNIA and Simpson Athletics collaborated on a “Storm Surge” broadcast hosted at Brickhouse Tavern. The live broadcast encourages students to watch and participate at a local business on the square.

“I would definitely encourage students if they ever want to get out away from campus and just take that short walk to the square,” Young said. “There’s a lot of different opportunities that are available to you between doing trivia at West Hill Brewing and all the great restaurants.”