Excitement Builds for Simpson College Gymnastics as New Season Approaches

The Simpson College gymnastics teams are ready to flip into what promises to be an exciting new season. As a result of the leadership, new talent and ambitious goals of both squads, this season should be a successful one for both.

The teams have been working hard to build a strong foundation for the upcoming season. With a skillful group of gymnasts and coaches, they are confident that they will achieve great success. The teams are also looking forward to competing in several tournaments.

The women’s team, led by captains Izzy Brown, Brooklen Morgan and Kaelyn Tally, has shown steady growth in recent years, and this season appears no different.

“The three of them have done a superb job leading the team this preseason with a caring and supportive demeanor while also holding everyone accountable and reminding them of our goals,” Emily Barrett Payne, head coach of the women’s team said.

For the women’s team, this season is about building a strong team culture and having an academic motive of maintaining a 3.5 GPA. With a strong emphasis on breaking all event records and sending more individuals to the NCAA National Championship in April.

“Our big goals are to qualify as a team to the NCGA Championships and to finish in the top half of the WIAC conference (out of nine teams),” Barrett Payne said.

Last season, the team set records in bars and floor; during the 2023 season, the team set the vault and beam records.

“The team is like one big family, and the support from each other is unmatched. This team comes in day in and day out with grit and a positive attitude. I truly feel like something is different this year, and I cannot wait for everyone to see it during the 2025 season,” Morgan said.

The men’s team, led by captain Alex Catchpole, has shown tremendous progress in the program’s three years.

“I think fans can expect to see a different team this year on the floor. These guys are hungry and fighting with everything they’ve got. This is a team that could challenge some of the top teams in our conference,” Colin Payne, head coach for the men’s team said.

With the primary goal of this season to start winning meets, the men’s team is focusing on finding athletic success on the floor as a team. The team has worked on athlete development and culture.

“Going into year three, there is a huge difference in the maturity of training, and the work we have done to instill the right culture is starting to become apparent,” Payne said.

As both teams approach the start of the season, anticipation is high. Both teams have their season opener on Saturday, Jan. 11. The women’s team will compete at home in Hopper Gymnasium against Winona State and Greenville. The men’s team travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete. Schedules for the gymnastics teams can be found on their official website at SimpsonAthletics.com.

“The support from everyone who comes to meets means everything. We feed off the energy at meets, and having them behind us is a massive advantage, as well as the support of campus around the hype of the season as well,” junior Ethan Sipos said.

This season, cheer on our men’s and women’s gymnastics teams as they aim for excellence! Your energy and encouragement can make all the difference—join them at their upcoming meets and support their success.