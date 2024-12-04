December graduates look to the future

Thirty traditional seniors are looking forward to December graduation as the light at the end of the finals week tunnel, and many are reflecting bittersweetly on the accomplishment.

Alli Casper and Celeste Wagaman are among the graduates and expressed gratitude for their Simpson experiences.

“Simpson has impacted my overall growth as a person in many ways,” Wagaman said, “Including bringing me out of my shell and improving my ability to connect with people and make new friends.”

These connections, she realized, would be incredibly important to her post-grad success, and she urged younger collegians to prioritize building their network.

“Simpson has prepared me for this next chapter by offering connections that I would not have made without the professors and other students here, past and present,” she said. “Connections will get you far in life. Make those connections when you get the chance, whether that is with professors, faculty, or classmates.”

Casper credited the Center for Academic Resources for supporting her throughout her time at Simpson and encouraged others to utilize the services offered.

“They helped me get through the hard slumps in my education and are a huge reason I am graduating,” she said. “Never be afraid to ask for help.”

However, it wasn’t only these official support programs that aided her and made a difference for her.

“Everyone’s college journey is unique to them, so don’t shut down when things get hard,” she said. “Reach out to professors, staff, friends and classmates. It took me a while to learn that it is okay to need help. This is a community-strong college, so embrace it.”

Wagaman agreed that Simpson provides extensive support to students who utilize support systems.

“Ask for help if you need it,” she said. “Most of the professors here are very welcoming and open. They do care and want you to succeed in all aspects of life, not just their class.”

However, Wagaman said that college is much more than just academics and encouraged underclassmen to enjoy their time at Simpson.

“Live in the moment and enjoy all the little memories, even if they don’t seem significant at the time,” she said. “I know everyone says it, but it truly flies by, and you don’t want to regret any of it. Go out with new friends, sit by someone new in class and go to the football game even if it’s freezing outside. It’s all worth it in the end.”

Casper shared this sentiment and noted that college is an opportunity to grow both intellectually and personally.

“While you’re here, get involved,” she said. “College is the time to really find out who you are as an individual. So, getting involved and meeting new people can really teach you more about yourself that you don’t already know. I am a more improved version of myself than when I started here. I found my independence and confidence. I have also found my lifelong friends and mentors.”

The commencement ceremony will take place in Smith Chapel at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13th. Congratulations to the graduates!