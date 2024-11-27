Leaving a Legacy

For the second year in a row, the Simpson women’s soccer team wrote another story for the history books.

The Storm traveled to St. Louis, MO for the first two rounds of the 2024 Division III NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. In the first round of competition, the Storm earned a long awaited rematch against the Wis.-La Crosse Eagles, who knocked them out of the national tournament in round 32 last year.

“Going into the game we knew that it was going to be a revenge tour,” 5th-year senior Hailey Kowzan said.

Reaching her first national tournament, freshman Ava Croft was anxious to embark on this monumental experience.

“As a freshman going into it, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I knew that it was going to take everything and we had to go one day at a time,” Croft said.

Sophomore Ally Hoffa felt luck was on her side that day as she struck first for the Storm in the 50th minute of regulation.

“Hailey put in a really good cross and Maddie tried to finish it and it kind of bounced off the goalie and I am right there to clean stuff up so I was lucky to score a goal,” Hoffa said.

Wis.-La Crosse evened the playing field, scoring in the 74th minute.

With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Sophomore Goalkeeper Meredith Downs came up huge, saving a penalty kick to prevent the Eagles from taking the lead.

“When Meredith saved the penalty kick, my mouth dropped to the floor. I was so ecstatic because that could have been the end of a lot of our soccer careers, but Meredith is so good and I had full faith in Meredith,” Kowzan said.

As regulation came to a close, the score remained tied one to one. The first ten-minute overtime period did not bring a goal for either team, leading the game into its second overtime period.

“In the huddle before the second overtime we said ‘let’s go score in the first 30 seconds’,” Kowzan said. They did just that.

Graduate Cassie Nash scored 29 seconds into the second overtime. “That was probably my favorite moment of the entire season,” Croft said.

The first round victory advanced the Storm to the round of 32, where they would meet up with No. 1 ranked WashU.

The Storm fell to WashU 5-1, but with heads held high, they reflect on the journey their program has taken to reach the level of success they have achieved.

“We did everything we could and we obviously didn’t come out on top but, it was a great experience and I’m very grateful for everything that we go to do as a team,” Croft said. “This season was very monumental and I feel like it showed a lot about who we are as people and not just soccer players.”

Kowzan added, “Throughout these last five years it has been a lot of rebuilding and improving as an individual, along with my teammates too. I feel like we started from the ground up. Coming in freshman year, we were ranked at the bottom of the conference and now we are ranked a solid second.”

The Storm capped the season with an overall record of 15-3-3, runner-ups in the American Rivers Conference tournament, a record nine players earned All-American Rivers Conference honors, collected the inaugural Rookie of the Year award and earned a spot in the national tournament for the second year in a row.

All of the accolades and achievements don’t compare to the amount of love and gratitude these girls have for each and every one of their teammates they shared this season with.

“Everyone is amazing, I have never been on such a positive team with girls that look out for each other and want everyone to succeed,” Hoffa said. “I wasn’t here four or five years ago, but I think they really brought the team to where it is now, and as an underclassman that is something I really want to continue.”

Kowzan belongs to a senior class that has made a profound impact on the Simpson women’s soccer program and Simpson athletics as a whole.

“It has been a privilege to be part of this program and working to improve it,” Kowzan said.

When asked to describe this team, Kowzan put together a perfect response.

“It is a team full of special and unique players who have created a cohesive and strong team culture that improves everyone’s performance and utilizes everyone’s abilities in their own unique way.”

Kowzan’s final wish for her teammates is simple: “I want to make sure the girls continue to love soccer and the joy of playing. It is a privilege to be able to continue playing this sport after high school, and just being able to go to practice with a smile on your face.”

Croft is eager to carry forward the lessons she has learned in her rookie year.

“I just want to take on their legacy and keep that going and be a light for the underclassmen these next few years,” Croft said.

Hoffa is looking to continue striving for excellence as a whole. “This season was amazing, it taught me that the sky’s the limit and to always push and work harder,” Hoffa said.

Another historical season for Simpson women’s soccer comes to a close, but the bittersweet ending for some, allows another generation to carry forward the love of the game and to write a story of their own.