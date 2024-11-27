The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Dear Millie: Romantic Ruminations

November 27, 2024
Dear Millie,

Should I ask the guy I like out?

 

Ah, the age-old question. The plot of a million young adult books, shows, movies and Sunday night ponderings. Should you offer your heart to someone, giving them the ability to break it, or break it yourself by never letting them know how you feel? I’ve tried every possible method for figuring this kind of thing out, but the only way you’ll know whether or not this person likes you back, is if you ask. Of course, there is never a guarantee that they’ll say yes, so try not to go in with the expectation that they will. And try not to think of it as the beginning or ending of a relationship with this person depending on their answer.

If you like this person, you likely already have a connection, and asking them out shouldn’t put that at risk, whether they feel the same or not. Anyone truly worth your affectionate feelings will be respectful either way, and that means you should be, too. If your crush likes you back, that’s awesome! You can begin the exciting and nerve-wracking process of letting someone get to know you. If not, you should still be able to keep a friend, and you’ll be able to laugh about it later. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves when it comes to romance, but it’s really just one part of our multifaceted lives.

Yours Truly,
Millie

