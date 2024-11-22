Paulsen and Kingery win SGA elections

Makayla Paulsen and Caden Kingery were elected student body president and vice president, as the Student Government Association (SGA) concluded its annual election last week.

Three candidates ran for each position, offering students diverse options when casting their votes. Makayla Paulsen, Memphis Dunsdon and Drew Engler ran for the presidential position, while Jenna Woodward, Caden Kingery and Drew Engler ran for the vice-presidential position. Voting opened on Monday, Nov. 12 and ballots remained open until noon on Friday, Nov 15.

Tierney Perkins, a senior studying political science, appreciated the simplicity of the voting process.

“The election process is convenient. It allows every Simpson student to participate via email rather than having to go somewhere to cast their vote,” they said.

Election results were announced in an email from Director of Student Activities, Steven Strope. Strope noted that 360 student votes were verified throughout the week and thanked all candidates for running.

With every election, each student had their own reasons for who they voted for. For Perkins, it came down to experience.

“I decided how to vote based off of leadership experience and participation in other activities or organizations,” Perkins said.

Paulsen expressed her excitement after her victory and gratitude for the opportunity to serve the student body at a higher level.

“I feel good, it’s an honor. I’m really happy that students have selected me to represent them, and I really appreciate that,” Paulsen said.

Kingery shared similar feelings along with relief that the effort he put into running paid off.

“Knowing the time and work we put into putting together a campaign shows people really believe in what I’m going to be able to do,” Kingery said.

Along with their excitement, Paulsen and Kingery both acknowledged the unusual nature of being elected without their running mate. Paulsen and Woodward were running mates while Kingery ran with Dunsdon. Typically running mates are on the same ballot, meaning either both candidates are selected or neither of them are.

Paulsen admitted that the outcome felt “a little bit odd.” However, she remains optimistic about working alongside Kingery.

“Thankfully, Caden and I have a radio show together so it’s not too terrible because we’re still friends. It’ll be different, but I think that it’ll still be a really good time. Caden is great, and we’ll do a lot of great things together,” said Paulsen.

Kingery echoed her optimism, emphasizing the positive side of the split ticket.

“It is kinda weird. I told my dad about it, and he’s like ‘I don’t see why they’re not on the same ballot.’ But I think it’s okay. I kinda like the option where if you like one person but want them to have someone who thinks a different way, then that’s fine,” Kingery said.

Looking ahead, Paulsen and Kingery are eager to tackle their new roles and make an impact. Perkins is hopeful that the two will be able to listen to students and make positive changes.

“I’m hoping that they will listen to the student body and offer representation for our ideas and beliefs,” Perkins said.

Paulsen plans to continue focusing on sustainability changes and creating open communication between SGA and the student body.

“One thing that I’m really big on is continuing sustainability and looking towards more sustainable options. Just continuing to be transparent with everything that’s going on and getting student input for things, student concerns and bringing those to life,” she said.

Kingery is prepared to take a collaborative approach as he transitions into this role.

“I want to console the people I know who are leaders of other organizations. Find out what they want from me, what they’re looking for in SGA, whether it’s budgets or more recognitions, stuff like that,” he said.

Both leaders encourage students to get involved in SGA, emphasizing personal growth and making a difference. As Paulsen puts it, “If you want to run for any kind of student leadership position, you should. It’s a really great opportunity. You get to meet a lot of people you wouldn’t normally meet and it helps you make a difference.”

Paulsen and Kingery are set to be officially sworn in on Dec. 4 and will take the lead of their first SGA meeting on Jan. 15, replacing current President Sarah Roberts and Vice President Ilianna Murphy.