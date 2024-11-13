New info desk staffing

Simpson moves conference and event planning to an in-house operation

Simpson College has recently transitioned its information desk management from Sodexo to the Conferences and Special Events Department in Kent Campus Center. The change aims to create a more consistent and reliable resource for students, faculty, and outside visitors seeking information and support.

The responsibility was given to Todd Shayler, director of conferences, events, and retail operations at Simpson when the college decided to move management away from Sodexo. Along with the information desk, Shayler continues to oversee the mailroom, Spirit Shop, printing center, room setups and rentals, as well as housing for off-campus guests and organizations.

“The college made the decision to change the administration of conferences and events from Sodexo Dining to in-house as a one-stop-shop for all operations for both inside and outside public to come to one person to do their events,” Shayler explained. “With this approach, both campus groups and outside visitors can rely on one central point of contact for their needs.”

While students have been the ones primarily working behind the desk, Shayler clarified that students are not excluded from future roles. “It’s not that we ever decided that students couldn’t be out there. It was up in the air for a little bit. We have not isolated students from being in those positions. The part-time folks are there to take off some of the burden from me taking on all of these responsibilities.”

The part-time staff will be at the information desk from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, allowing for more consistent service throughout the day. Students are encouraged to apply and work the evening shifts. “Overall our applications were way down this year. Both in incoming students and returning students,” Shayler added. Applications for students can be found on Handshake.

Former student information desk employees Zamaria Barnes and Nadia Murobyi appreciated the convenience and flexibility offered by the job. Barnes and Murobyi both decided to continue working with Sodexo and step away from the information desk.

“I honestly miss the job. It was such a cool, low-key job. It didn’t require that much work, it was easy and nice,” Barnes said. “I still work with Sodexo, but I’ll just work at Millie’s now.”

Murobyi added, “We have the best management. They’re the reason I stayed with Sodexo.”

Overall, this management change reflects Simpson’s attempt to improve efficiency. By offering a consistent schedule of part-time employees while also offering evening shifts for students, the effectiveness of the information desk improves. It also allows for a more seamless experience for both students and guests when it comes to reserving rooms and coordinating events.