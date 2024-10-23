Ask Millie: Balance Blights

Dear Millie,

I’m struggling to balance schoolwork and my social life. Any tips for managing time better?

Finding the right balance between schoolwork and social life is one of the biggest challenges in college. It’s easy to get caught up in one and neglect the other, but the key to managing both is effective time management.

As someone who works 30 hours a week on top of being a full-time student, I have found that planning ahead helps tremendously. Use a planner or calendar to map out your schedule for the week. When planning, prioritize your deadlines and block out specific times for classes, studying, and athletics/clubs. This way, you can visualize what needs to be done and when which will help you avoid last-minute cramming. Once your academics and commitments are set, you are able to see when you have free time.

Another tip is to be realistic with your time. Don’t overcommit yourself, academically or socially. It’s important to leave room in your schedule for downtown and relaxation. Take a few shifts off or schedule time for yourself. Spreading yourself too thin will only lead to stress and burnout. Know when to say no, and remember that quality is better than quantity–both in your work and relationships.

Learn to combine socializing with productivity. Study groups can be a great way to work on assignments while also hanging out with friends. Just make sure the group stays focused. You can also reward yourself after individual study sessions by spending time with friends.

Lastly, use time management techniques that help you prioritize tasks by urgency and importance. Focus on the tasks that are both urgent and important first, then work your way down. This ensures that you’re staying on top of your schoolwork without sacrificing your social life.

Balancing school and social life takes practice, but with planning and discipline, you’ll find a rhythm that works for you.