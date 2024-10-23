Ask Millie: Budgeting Burdens

Dear Millie,

How can I budget better and save money?

Budgeting in college can be tough, but it’s a skill that will benefit you long after graduation. Here are a few simple strategies that can help you save money without feeling deprived of the college experience.

One big way to save money is through meals. If you’re an underclassman, take full advantage of the meal plan. Although it’s not always everyone’s first choice, it’s something you are already paying for. Meal plans are paid for upfront, so not using all of your weekly meals is essentially wasting money every week – on top of the money you’d be spending on food elsewhere. For those living in apartments, get the lowest meal plan offered and focus on budget-friendly meals when buying groceries. Planning simple, nutritious meals and buying groceries in bulk can save a lot of money over time. To save the most money, use your entire meal plan and only make food for the meals your meal plan can’t cover.

No matter what meal plan you have, try to avoid eating out as much as possible. It’s tempting, especially when you are busy, but the cost of eating out adds up quickly. Instead, make meal prepping a habit. Planning out your meals and having grab-and-go meals ready ensures you always have something to eat, even on your busiest days.

Another way to save money is by working on campus. On-campus jobs typically offer very flexible hours, providing you with a work schedule you can’t find anywhere else. It’s an easy way to work as many–or as little–hours as you would like, without spending any money on gas. If you want a job that earns a little more money, consider looking for job openings in Indianola. This would work best for those with more open schedules–typically nonathletes or athletes during their off-season. The closer the job is to campus, the less money you will have to spend on gas. Depending on the distance and season, you could even walk or bike to work to save a little more.

Lastly, tracking your spending is a great way to monitor your savings. It’s easy to lose sight of where your money goes if you’re not keeping track. Whether you use an app or write it down, knowing your expenses will help you make smarter financial decisions.

By cutting down on dining out, planning meals, and working on or near campus, you will be in a much better position to save money while still making the most of your college budget.