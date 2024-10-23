Discounted tickets to Wine, Witches & Brews available to Simpson students

Indianola Main Street’s Wine, Witches & Brews event is this Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. Students are encouraged to join in on the fun with $15 tickets if purchased online through Thursday. Attendees must be 21+ and present a student ID at check-in to participate.

In its eighth year, Wine, Witches & Brews is an annual and incredibly popular “girls’ night out” event. Attendees are welcome (but not required) to don their best witch-inspired attire and participate in the costume contests, compete in the broom races on Howard at the top of each hour from 6 to 8, and dance in the Thriller Flash Mob at the end of the evening.

“At 8:45 pm, nine bells will toll signaling it’s time to wrap up your shopping and gather in front of the Justice Center,” Leslie Held, vice president of Indianola Main Street and chair of Wine, Witches & Brews said. There will also be specials, samples, shopping and a Silent Disco to enjoy throughout the night.

“For the first time, we are closing the Square for the event,” Held said. “The businesses [will] stay open late. The bars and restaurants will be hopping.”

To begin, attendees must check in at Bob’s Custom Trophies, where they’ll receive a wristband and itinerary for the evening. They are then free to explore the various activities of the night.

“We encourage attendees to pop in everywhere that is open,” Held said. “Some of your best stops will be ones you wouldn’t expect.”

Wine, Witches & Brews is extra special this year, as Indianola was recently named a Main Street community. This will be the first major event since the announcement, according to the Indianola Independent Advocate.

“Main Street is a national program whose purpose is revitalizing historic downtowns,” Held said. “[The] Iowa [branch] chooses two communities every other year in an intensely competitive process.”

Wine, Witches & Brews is a part of that revitalization effort as it invites visitors and community members, including Simpson students, to gather together and support the local businesses on the Indianola Square. Held and her husband, Eric, and their son, Brady, are all Simpson alums and can speak to the significance of nurturing the connection between Simpson College and the greater Indianola community.

VIP experiences are also available, including 4 themed pre-party events, according to the Independent Advocate, but these have sold out quickly in previous years.

Families and visitors are encouraged to make a whole weekend out of it, Held told the Independent Advocate. On Saturday morning, there will be a craft show and Indianola Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual children’s Halloween party on the Square. The Local Vine is hosting various events, including a murder mystery and trivia night.

To secure the “Halloween magic,” students wanting to attend should reserve their tickets online by Thursday evening before ticket prices increase to $25 for onsite/day-of purchases.