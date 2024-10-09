One e-book is all it took

It’s your first year of college, classes start in a few days, and you need to buy a textbook. You notice the online version is cheaper than the printed copy, so you take a chance and add it to your cart. It’s the best decision you’ve ever made, and you’re never going back.

Well, maybe that didn’t happen to you specifically, but it did happen to me. Once I started using e-books for my college classes, I reaped the benefits and decided I would never buy another paper textbook unless I absolutely had to.

E-books come with many unique features that paper copies lack, including definition pop-up boxes and the ability to make flashcards right from the book. You can also rent e-books for a limited time, just like with paper copies. Unlike paper copies though, where you have to keep the book in pristine condition, you can use online tools to highlight and mark up e-books without any consequences.

Because e-books are online, you also gain the ability to utilize keyboard shortcuts. Pressing Ctrl+F on a computer allows you to search for text in a document or webpage. This feature makes taking notes and finding information about a specific concept easier, as you can type any word and the program will search for any instances of those words.

Not only can e-books be more efficient, they are sometimes less costly and easier to access. Online textbooks can be updated easily every year without wasting paper and can be reused infinitely. Not to mention, you can carry unlimited textbooks on your laptop rather than lugging all your heavy textbooks around each day.

When using e-books, you don’t have to carry out the complicated return-by-mail process or sell them when you’re finished. Because e-books are shipped digitally, you can wait until the day class starts to ask your professor if they’re required, buy them, and still receive the book the same day.

E-books also increase accessibility because they allow text to be read aloud. If you’re an auditory learner or don’t have time to sit down and read, the book can be read to you. E-books also come equipped with technical capabilities like copy-and-paste features, complete and accurate citations, and an automated table of contents to see in real time how much you have left to read.

Exposure to large amounts of blue light in a short period can be problematic. Still, considering that we probably spend the same amount of time staring at TikTok, the reward of expanding your education outweighs the consequence of a headache.

I understand the appeal of physical textbooks. You don’t have to log in to any platform. You can visualize where information falls on the page, which increases retention. You can always access the book, no matter if you’re having technology issues, there’s no Wi-Fi or you don’t have a laptop.

However, I vote to embrace technological advancement. Buy online textbooks. Read a novel for fun on your phone. Read journal articles on a library website. Technology has made our lives easier, and we should welcome it, not push it away.

So, now I ask you: Do you prefer e-books or paper textbooks in this modern era? Your answer may change whether you’re reading this on The Simpsonian website or in a physical copy of this week’s edition.