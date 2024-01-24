It’s 2024, can we stop stereotyping sororities?

Throughout my college experience, I’ve been judged more than a few times when I tell people I’m a part of a sorority.

They say things like, “oh, you’re one of those girls,” or “you paid for your friends.” Some would even go as far as to say things like, “you must not be very smart” or “let’s be honest, you’re not actually in college for the degree.”

These are, of course, stereotypes that I would argue could not be further from the truth.

I chose to go through sorority recruitment during my first year in the fall of 2021. I knew nothing about sorority life except what I had heard on the internet, most of which were generic stereotypes, and I was curious to learn more.

I ended up joining Tri Delta, and I always tell people that it was easily one of the best decisions I’ve made so far.

For starters, sorority life at Simpson is much smaller than at larger colleges. I’d argue we’re a lot closer and a lot looser.

I know and am friends with every single one of my sorority sisters. It is true I do pay to be a part of a sorority, but I choose to be friends with the members. No one forces us to like each other; we choose each other.

Sororities can bring together the most unlikely of people. I probably would’ve never interacted or talked to many of the girls in the house if we weren’t in the same chapter.

We’re diverse people with different majors, hobbies, and interests. I’m thankful Tri Delta brought us together because I couldn’t imagine not knowing them.

Like most sorority girls on Simpsons Campus, I am here to get a degree. My academics are my first priority. I know this, and my sorority knows this. They support and encourage it, too. We hold many study nights and groups and encourage members to take time for their studies.

We have a whole leadership position and committee dedicated to helping us perform our best academically. I’m very grateful that I have a group of such amazing girls to support me and build me up.

Not only do we promote doing well academically and taking your classes seriously, but we’re also very active on campus. There’s a member of Tri Delta in almost every group or club on campus; we won homecoming week and Greek week last year.

If I weren’t in Tri Delta, I also wouldn’t be in half the clubs or organizations I’m a part of right now.

I think it’s hard for people who aren’t in Fraternity/Sorority Life to understand it, but it truly is a lifetime bond. Our alumni talk all the time about how they’re still friends with each other years and years later.

I can confidently say that I will remain friends and keep connections with my current sorority sisters years from now. I would be completely lost without them.

If you’re a college student, you know as well as I do that college isn’t easy. Sororities are a place that women can go to to feel empowered and welcomed. It can be hard for women to find spaces they feel comfortable in when we live in such a patriarchal society.

I know that someone is always going to have my back or be there to help me when I need it.

There’s something very reassuring and safe about having a whole house of women who share the same values, morals, and principles as you. If that’s not powerful, I don’t know what is.