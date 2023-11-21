Iowa’s wild weather

On Mar. 5, 2022, I was at an auction in Winterset, IA and noticed the sky getting darker. Everybody’s phones buzzed in harmony for a tornado warning while the auction was going on. I quickly paid for my stuff and left the building in a hurry. Driving north on Hwy. 169, I could see in my rearview mirror the big wedge tornado crossing Highway 169 S of Winterset. That tornado was later categorized as an EF4 killing five people, injuring five more and wiping away dozens of homes. If that tornado had moved six miles north, I would have been in trouble.

Iowa weather can be very difficult to live with, especially if you aren’t from here. Iowa is just on the edge of Tornado Alley, an area in which tornadoes are known to form, stretching from Texas to South Dakota. This is an area that tells you where you can expect to encounter huge tornados, some of them even deadly. These deadly tornadoes form what we call supercells. Supercells are storm systems that form anvil-shaped clouds, warm air rises as cold air falls, and it produces wall clouds at the bottom of the storm which tornadoes come from.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Iowa saw its first severe derecho. The derecho crossed the whole state, damaging over a billion dollars in crops and thousands of dollars in homes. The worst wind gust was reported just outside of Cedar Rapids at 126 mph. During this massive storm, there were also two confirmed tornadoes. With intense winds, the whole state of Iowa was whipped around like a hurricane blew through. Many homes were damaged, and thousands of acres of corn were flattened.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a year and a half after the 2020 derecho, the next one rolled in. This was the first ever recorded derecho to happen in December in the entire country. It was also a record-breaking storm, setting the most spawned tornadoes in one day since the 1950s. According to The National Weather Service, 63 confirmed tornadoes were reported as the derecho moved through Iowa. Not to mention, we achieved the record high for December, which was 74 degrees.

I find the weather here in Iowa to be unpredictable. One moment you could be enjoying your sunny, beautiful day. The next day, snow falls. Iowa has felt like Florida at times when the heat rolls in, but it’s not the heat that bothers us, it’s the humidity. When humidity is higher than 50%, the air feels denser, and with hot temperatures, dehydration or even heat stroke can set in. Always make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated during the hot summer days.

As an Iowan, I don’t mind the weather. Most days are good, and, personally, I love to storm chase. As winter rolls around the corner, make sure you have some supplies with you in case you get stuck. And be sure to check your tires.