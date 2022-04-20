Pancakes for philanthropy: Delta house of pancakes

Delta Delta Delta is serving up flapjacks and sausage on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at their philanthropy event “Delta House of Pancakes” or, for short, “DHOP.”

Prices differ based on the day the order is placed. For preorders, an order of pancakes and sausage is $7, and an order of just pancakes is $5. Orders placed on the day of the event will cost $8 for sausage and pancakes and $6 for only pancakes. Extra sausage costs $1 no matter when it is ordered. Orders can be paid using cash or Venmo. Cash is preferred.

Delivery, pickup and drive-through are available. Orders can be picked up at the Tri Delta house located at 706 North C. St, next to the Kent Campus Center.

Tri Delta established its partnership with St. Jude in 1999 at the national level. While for many on campus, it will be their first time experiencing the event, DHOP is an event that has previously been held but has not happened in years due to the pandemic.

Elizabeth Fullerton is a member of Tri Delta and serves on the DHOP committee.

“We are looking forward to seeing how many people come out to support Tri Delta and St. Jude. It is one of the first events we have been able to host in the last couple of years so we’re hoping for a great turnout,” Fullerton said.

Tri Delta recently announced the completion of a 10-year pledge, raising $60 million for St. Jude’s two years ahead of schedule.

All proceeds from DHOP sales are given to St. Jude to help cover the cost of operation for the hospital and find cures for childhood cancer.