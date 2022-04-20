Simpson dance team finds great success at Nationals

The team worked hard to prepare for their competitions. Throughout the year, they practiced their pom and hip-hop routines at least once or twice every practice.

The Simpson College dance team competed and found success at the Daytona Beach Classic in Florida. They competed at the national level receiving a third-place Division III pom rating and fourth-place overall in Division III hip-hop.

“This was the team’s first time competing at the national level in person,” head coach Lindsay Kline said. “We went into the competition with the attitude of doing what we know how to do, leaving it all on the floor, and having fun with it – and the team did just that.”

Getting a national bid is not an easy process. Earlier in the year, the team had a representative from the National Dance Association come and teach them a routine in which they would perform to see if they could get a chance to perform at nationals. They were later told they received a bid to dance on the national stage.

“It becomes a mental challenge because you feel as though there is always something you can improve. But it was all worth it in the end,” first-year Clare Veren said.

Simpson began competing in Daytona Beach on Thursday April 7, where they were able to advance to finals held on Friday.

The Storm competed against Wisconsin-Oshkosh as well as American Rivers Conference rival Central College in the finals and placed third in pom with a score of 83.9.

The team also scored 83.5 in hip-hop, narrowly missing the mark for finals. They placed fourth overall in the category.

The dance teams are judged on their technical abilities, which are leaps, jumps and turns. Then the execution is how well they do those skills. Choreography and overall performance also factor into the team’s scores.

The team was ecstatic when they announced the placings of the dances.

“It was an indescribable feeling hearing our names get called and being able to walk on stage in front of so many teams to receive our big trophy,” Veren said.

The squad graduates two seniors: Sydney Alt and Tyler Jacobs. Though they will be missed, the team is excited for next year and the opportunities they face.