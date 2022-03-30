Listicle: April Fools’ pranks to pull on your friends

Riley Fletcher
by Riley Fletcher, Website EditorMarch 30, 2022
Editorials
Opinion: Anime isn’t weird, you’re just boring
Entertainment
Meme of the week
Top 5 spooky movies
Community
Starbucks PSL: Students -Espresso- Their Opinions on the Popular Drink
Campus Life
The Show Must Go On
Senior Spotlight: Austin Greenwalt
Basketball
A tribute to Kobe
Campus News
Magician wows students at Simpson College with exciting magic
“Titus” to challenge gender stereotypes
Ann Woldt to perform play opposing gun violence
The Simpsonian
The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper