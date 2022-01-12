39 COVID cases reported since Jan. 3; vaccine percentages no longer available

Simpson College has experienced a significant spike in COVID-19 cases since Jan. 3. Additionally, vaccination rates for the West Des Moines and Indianola campuses are no longer visible.

A total of 54 cases were reported last semester. In the first two weeks since the new year, cases are quickly approaching last semester’s total.

Campus COVID cases

Four members of the Simpson College community have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first day of classes on Monday, Jan. 10.

There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

The campus positivity rate is not visible. A total of 39 campus community members have tested positive since Jan. 3. Currently, seven students are in quarantine either on or off-campus.

The COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated daily, is now updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. The dashboard is only accessible to members of the Simpson College community through SCconnect.

While vaccine rates are no longer available, several students were asked over winter break to resubmit vaccine cards.

Community cases experiencing a major spike

According to The New York Times, Warren County is experiencing an average of 47 new cases per day. This is a 102% increase from the previous two weeks.

Additionally, as of Jan. 12 a total of four I.C.U. beds are available in Des Moines. The Broadlawn’s Medical Center is reporting 100% capacity. Select Specialty Hospital is at 94% capacity. Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center is reporting 98% capacity. UnityPoint Health is at 93% capacity.