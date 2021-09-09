Vaccination rate continues to rise; campus positivity rate drops to 1%

Four members of the Simpson College community have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to the Simpson College COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, 68% of the student body is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Positive cases include students, faculty and staff.

The campus positivity rate is identified as 1%, a slight drop from last week’s rate of 3%. A total of 11 campus community members have tested positive since Aug. 23. Currently, there are seven students in quarantine either on or off-campus.

The COVID-19 dashboard, which was previously updated daily, is now updated once per week on Thursday mornings.

Vaccinations slowly rise

As of Sept. 9, 68% of the on-campus student body and 85% of faculty and staff have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 – a slight jump from the Sept. 2 update, when 65% of students were reported as being fully vaccinated and 84% of staff were fully vaccinated. Within the West Des Moines campus, 40% of students and 81% of faculty are fully vaccinated.

County cases slowly rise

Within the county, a total of 155 positive cases were reported in the last week, meaning that it maintains its status as an area with high community spread – sitting at a 14.56% positivity rate, according to the CDC – a small increase from last week’s positivity rate of 14.26% and last week’s county-wide case total of 120.