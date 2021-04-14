Only+spring+home+game+canceled+due+to+health+and+safety+protocols

Simpson College’s lone home football game for the 2021 spring season was canceled on April 9 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The game against Coe College was scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 10 at Bill Buxton Stadium but was not able to take place due to two positive tests within Simpson’s program.

One of the positive tests came from a student-athlete within the linebacker room, leading to the entire position group being unavailable for the game. The other came from the special team’s position group.

Nonetheless, the protocols mark the end of an already shortened season in which Simpson played just one official game along with a scrimmage against Buena Vista. The one official game took place against rival Central College, a 49-14 loss.

Seniors that are graduating in May of 2021 never got the opportunity to play a final game at home, so they took to Twitter to say their farewells to the Simpson community.

Wide receiver Colin Muir tweeted, “Forever grateful for [Simpson football] and all the of the memories I’ll cherish forever. Incredibly grateful 18-year old me committed to play for this amazing family.”

Defensive lineman Jeremy Randol tweeted, “Today was supposed to be our last game, but it just wasn’t in the cards. You have to live your life just like these 2×4’s gifted by [assistant coach Mike Harr], tough, sturdy, and you have to stay the course. The sun came up this morning, and [Storm football] will be back. Roll Storm.”

Madison Reno, a filmer for the team, tweeted, “Hug a Simpson football player today. I was out there with those guys every day at practice filming pure grit. What a ride it’s been.”

As Simpson wraps up the unique 2021 season, they will continue to prepare for a hopefully regular season in the fall of 2021. The full 2021 schedule will be released in the coming months.