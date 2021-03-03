Simpson+College+announces+in-person+graduation+ceremony+for+2020+and+2021+graduates

Simpson announced in an email this morning that it would be offering in-person graduation ceremonies for all graduates from spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

Simpson will be hosting two ceremonies on May 1. One will be at 10 a.m. for the spring and fall 2020 graduates. The second ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. for the spring 2021 graduates. The ceremonies will take place in Buxton Statium weather permitting.

“ And when we say weather permitting,” Jody Ragan of the Registrar office said in an email. “We really mean only if there is thunder and lightning will we move the ceremony indoors. Anything else is a go and we ask that you dress accordingly.”

Social distancing and masks will be required during the ceremony.

“No one will be admitted to the stadium without a mask, properly worn,” Ragan said.

Students will be limited to inviting three or four guests to the ceremony.

“We are eager to make this celebration all it should be for you, our Simpson graduates.,” Ragan said. “We are so proud of you.”

More information will available as the date draws closer.