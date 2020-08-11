Football, volleyball, and soccer seasons postponed

Simpson College’s football, volleyball and soccer seasons have been postponed until Spring 2021.

On Aug. 10, the presidents of the American Rivers Conference voted to postpone the sports season due to COVID-19.

In an email sent out to Simpson faculty and students Marsha Kelliher, President of Simpson said, “The NCAA’s release of the Board of Governor’s document last week that converted the guidelines into mandates has made it no longer viable for the conference to move forward with these sports during the fall.”

Currently, golf, tennis and cross-country are expected to continue as planned.

“While we are disappointed with this outcome, we are committed to providing opportunities for maximum safe student engagement for all of our athletes and looking forward to cheering the teams affected by this decision in the Spring,” Kelliher said in the email.