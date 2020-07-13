Simpson announces new VP for marketing and strategic communications

On Monday afternoon, Simpson College announced Catherine Cole will serve as the new vice president for marketing and strategic communications beginning Aug. 1, 2020.

In Simpson’s press release detailing Cole’s employment, President Marsha Kelliher expressed her enthusiasm for the new vice president in an email sent out by Andy English the director of alumni relations on Monday.

“Catherine Cole is a passionate higher education leader with decades of hands-on experience in marketing, communication, messaging and branding,” said Kelliher in the email. “Her efforts have led to double-digit enrollment and retention growth, friend-and fund-raising, a steep increase in brand equity for her institutions and reinvigorated brands and placement in the competitive landscape of higher education.”

In her new role, Cole will be responsible for all facets of the college’s marketing and strategic communications department.

In the press release, Cole explained her excitement for joining Simpson College’s staff and family.

“I was drawn to Simpson’s mission, vision, innovative spirit, and student-centric focus,” said Cole. “Simpson’s combination of a liberal arts foundation in an inclusive, supportive community makes it a highly desirable, distinctive educational experience.”

Prior to Simpson, Cole served at the University of Montana as the vice president for enrollment management and strategic communications.

While at the University of Montana, Cole revamped the admissions operations, introduced financial aid leveraging and net tuition revenue, and created a new brand for centralized communication with stakeholders.

In addition, she has experience as the assistant vice president for enrollment services and director of enrollment marketing and communication at the University of North Florida.

Other stops in her career include Middle Tennessee State University, Eastern Michigan University, and Wichita State University.