John Woell named Simpson College’s new Academic Dean

On May 27 Simpson College announced that John Woell will serve as the new Senior Vice President and Academic Dean.

Woell was the fourth candidate for Academic Dean, interviewed by a team of staff, students, and community members alike on May 6.

As the Senior Vice President and Academic Dean, Woell will be responsible for the College’s educational services. This includes Dunn Library, the school’s curriculum, and the faculty.

In Simpson College’s press release detailing the employment of Woell, President Marsha Kelliher expressed her excitement for the changes Woell will make.

“In today’s dynamic world where higher education is evolving rapidly, John is committed to the enduring value of a Simpson College education, not just for today – but for a lifetime,” Kelliher said.

Woell has previously served as the Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Academic Affairs at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.

While working at Albion, Woell oversaw faculty development as well as national scholarships and fellowships, and Albion’s three named institutes.

Prior to his experience at Albion, Woell served as the chair of the religion department and director of the George Center for Honors Studies at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Woell is a graduate of Valparaiso University. He holds a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a doctorate in religion from Claremont Graduate University.

Woell will be replacing Cheryl Jacobson, who served as the interim dean from 2019 to 2020.

Woell’s first day as Academic Dean and Senior Vice President will be July 1.