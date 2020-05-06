Simpson announces intent to return to in person classes on campus for Fall 2020

Simpson College announced in an email sent out by Interim President Bob Lane and future President Marsha Kelliher May 6 that they intend to return to in-person classes on campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

“In order to prepare for this transition, we are in the process of developing a four-stage framework that the college will follow to return to more traditional operations as the state and local health departments begin to ease some of the guidelines established to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the email said.

Simpson has been operating at a High-Risk state since March 13 but is planning on moving to a Moderate Risk stage during the summer.

“The college will be working with our Department of Human Resources, as well as state and local health officials, to develop guidelines for a safe return of Simpson employees to campus,” the email said. “All decision[s] will be made on the latest data available to the college.”

The college is working on how classes will resume.

“We are continuing our work to define the parameters for each stage, as well as how to apply these parameters to specific areas of college functioning (such as classroom activities, residence life, and human resource issues),” said the email. “We will be sharing these with the campus community in the weeks ahead, with the goal of having a fleshed-out plan in early June.”

Any questions about the process can be sent to [email protected]