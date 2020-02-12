Bob Lane takes over as interim president

Over winter break Simpson College announced Vice President of College Advancement Bob Lane would be filling in as the interim president while the college continues their national search.

Although Jay Simmons announced his resignation from the position before the school year, he still held the title of president during the fall term. Lane has since taken over and held the interim position since Jan. 1.

“I am hopeful that I can provide the leadership the college needs during this time of transition,” Lane said. “As a community, we all need to come together and prepare ourselves and the college for its next president.”

Lane graduated from Simpson College in 1981 and has worked for the school for the last 13 years.

He says he was approached by the chairman of the Board of Trustees about filling the role until the new president could be hired, because of his knowledge of the role of president.

“Much of my role as the vice president for college advancement was spending time with the president, so hopefully I have some insights as to what is needed to support the campus community,” Lane said.

Lane hopes to be a leader in the Simpson College community while also helping out in any way he can in the search for the next president.

“My goals are, I hope, the same as the rest of the Simpson family,” Lane said. “To support our recruitment efforts, to provide the leadership needed to balance the budget and to bring the entire campus community together as we prepare for the next president and academic dean.”

According to the Simpson website, Simmons will now transition to a support role. He will assist the presidential search committee in any way he can.

In an email to the Simpson community on Jan. 30, Brenda Wickett said the committee has narrowed a list of candidates down during the month of January.

“During the month of February, the committee will conduct an initial round of individual interviews and select those finalists to be invited to campus in early March,” the email said.

Another update will be given after the first round of interviews.