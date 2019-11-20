Ten things to do when home for Thanksgiving break

1. Help cook Thanksgiving dinner.

If it’s making mashed potatoes, turkey or even a fancy pie, helping family members cook the Thanksgiving meal will make it more special for everyone involved.

2. Eat Thanksgiving food.

When people worked hard on making the Thanksgiving feast, they appreciate it when everyone around them enjoys their hard work. Plus, the sandwiches that come from the leftovers.

3. Sleep.

As college students, we get a lack of sleep. And breaks are a great way to catch up on some of what we miss out when studying for finals, working on papers or just working on homework.

4. Video games.

When home, it is nice to just sit and not think about much of anything. A great way to do that is to play video games. The Sims, Minecraft, Call of Duty or any other video game can help learning, health and social benefits, according to a study done by the American Psychological Association in 2013.

5. Hang out with family.

Whether it is nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings or parents, it is nice to spend time with people who mean a lot to you. Remember to let them know how much they mean to you.

6. Black Friday Shopping.

Arguably one of the best times of the year, going out and fighting people to be able to buy something that normally isn’t that great of a find for cheap is great. Capitalism.

7. Catch up on Homework.

Since Thanksgiving Break is five days of sitting at home, it is nice to be able to catch up on homework that may or may not be several days (or weeks) overdue.

8. Binge-watch Shows.

With Disney Plus just coming out, take time to watch all those Disney Channel shows you haven’t thought about in years, like Kim Possible, That’s So Raven or even Lizzie McGuire.

9. Read.

I know not many people enjoy reading, but sometimes it is nice to just pick up a book and read for fun. To be honest, it is fun to create an entire world in your head, and there is a sense of accomplishment when you finish a good book and can see the progress made over time.

10. Learn a New Hobby.

Why not try to learn how to knit or crochet? Or try to draw or paint. Find something that looks interesting and try to do it. You don’t need to be good at it, that’s why it is a hobby. Just because someone isn’t a good singer, doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy singing, so why not try the same thing?