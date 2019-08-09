Simmons announces resignation

President Jay Simmons announced Thursday that he will be resigning from his role as president at Simpson College.

Simmons and the Board of Trustees sent out emails to the Simpson community, back to back, regarding the decision.

“I believe now is the right time for a new president to bring the campus community together and advance the mission of Simpson College,” Simmons said in his email sent to the Simpson community.

“Simpson is well-positioned for a strong and vibrant future,” he added later in the email.

The Board of Trustees said they are, “forming a committee to oversee a nationwide presidential search to recruit the next leader for our institution.”

The presidential search committee will be in accordance with the college’s bylaws.

The committee will include a search committee chairperson (Terry Handley), secretary (Denise Griffey), the resident bishop of the United Methodist Church in Iowa, four trustees, two academic members (elected by the faculty of the college), a student advisory committee (appointed by the presidential search committee) and other advisory committees to support the search committee.

College staff and alumni will also be on the committee.

Both emails highlighted several initiatives Simmons has taken over the past six years.

Some of the initiatives included efforts to strengthen the college’s financial profile and academic focus and the launch of the Simpson Promise.

The school was also ranked 15th in the nation by EDSmart, a scholastic ranking specialist, for Simpson’s online programs.

Simmons also recognized the three national debate titles won by the speech and debate team.

Simmons explained his future may include another opportunity in higher education or corporate leadership.

In the past year, Simmons has come under fire as Simpson has made cuts to multiple programs and positions within programs.

For now, Simmons will continue serving as the presiding president until a new successor has been named. He will also work closely with the Board of Trustees and with the new president to ensure a smooth transition.