Multimedia Communications Announces New Major
April 10, 2019
Starting next semester, a new major will be on campus— marketing communications.
Multimedia Communications Department Chair Brian Steffen says the new major will encompass critical skills students need for a communications career in the 21st Century.
“We’ve come up with a major that is at the forefront of what’s going on in digital marketing, data analytics and mobile and social media,” Steffen said.
The new major’s curriculum includes courses in management, communications, economics and marketing.
Here’s the full list of required courses :
Magt 131: Management Concepts
Comm 211: Media and Public Relations Writing
Comm 223: Principles of Public Relations
Econ 250: Introduction to Business Analytics
Mktg 234: Marketing
Mktg 341: Digital Marketing Strategies
Skills Elective: Comm 221, 311 or 315 OR Magt 336 or 338
Concept Elective: Comm 275, 301 or 351
Practicum: 4 credits of Comm 155, 255 or 256
Comm 319: Internship
Comm 365: Marketing Communication Seminar
Steffen said the curriculum comes from ideas from top Des Moines professionals. He also said the major will allow students maximum opportunities for their four years at Simpson.
“Students in Marketing Communication will have the chance to network and intern with top professionals in the Des Moines area and beyond. We’re really excited for the opportunities this will give our students,” Steffen said.
*This story was originally posted on the Department of Multimedia Communications website