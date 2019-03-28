SGA to host second faculty appreciation lunch

The second faculty appreciation lunch will be held on April 10, after a successful event last semester, to continue to support the faculty.

The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a Thanksgiving lunch for the faculty after the cuts were announced last semester. Students wrote handwritten notes of appreciation to professors during a tabling event in the Kent Campus Center.

“This has been especially important this past year since morale has been low after the recent cuts,” Sophomore Class Senator Mackenzie Ritscher said, in an email interview.

At the Thanksgiving lunch last semester, the faculty ate turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pies among other things and the faculty seemed to really enjoy it according to Ritscher.

Along with the lunch, SGA also tabled in Kent for students to write thank you notes to the faculty.

“The tabling event last year went really well,” Ritscher said. “Students were really excited to write notes to professor’s they’ve had. We had many students come up to the table and write a few notes for multiple faculty members.”

SGA is planning to table again this semester but is also offering an electronic format.

“Instead of doing paper notes, we wanted to try to and reach more students by offering an electronic way to write notes,” Ritscher said in a campus-wide email.

Students can write a letter to any professor and a list of all faculty members is available on the Simpson website.

This semester, the lunch will be from 12 to 2 p.m. and will be open to all faculty.

“We want the faculty to know that we appreciate them, and the effort they put into the college does not go unnoticed,” Student Body President DJ Duve said.

This could be a tradition that the sophomore class president will decide to continue each year according to Ritscher.

“I think there’s lots of value in the event because there are not many times throughout the year where we really show faculty that we care and appreciate all they’re doing for us,” Ritscher said.

The electronic form is due by April 7 and will be given to faculty at the lunch on April 10.

SGA also needs volunteers for the lunch. Anyone interested can email Ritscher or Daniel Estrada.