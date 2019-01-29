The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

Classes canceled Tuesday night, Wednesday

Classes canceled Tuesday night, Wednesday

by Randy Paulson, Editor-in-Chief
January 29, 2019

Classes at Simpson College have been canceled for Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday, according to Dean of Students Kent Eaton.

“Due to extreme weather conditions, all day and evening classes at Simpson College will be cancelled starting Tuesday evening, January 29 at 5:00 p.m. until Thursday morning, January 31 at 8:00 a.m.,” Eaton said in an email sent to campus at noon on Tuesday.

Eaton added that, “all campus offices will be closed for this same time period.”

Simpson now joins other colleges around Iowa, such as Drake University and the three state universities, in calling off classes in response to the extreme cold.

KCCI News reported Tuesday morning that some parts of the state could see wind chills as cold as -50 degrees.

 

 

Randy Paulson, Editor-in-Chief

