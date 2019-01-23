Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

Iowa witnessed a historic breakthrough the morning of Jan. 15, when Kim Reynolds was sworn into office as the first duly-elected woman governor.

Gov. Reynolds first assumed the office in May 2017, after former Gov. Terry Branstad became the United States ambassador to China. Reynolds had been his Lt. Gov. for two terms. Reynolds appointed Adam Gregg to succeed her as lieutenant governor.

Her inauguration followed a hard-fought election during the 2018 cycle, when she narrowly beat Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell to retain the governor’s office.

Reynolds was sworn in in the morning followed by an open house at the Terrace Hill Governor’s Mansion and another open house at the Iowa State Capitol. The evening ended with the inaugural ball.

Reynolds remarked in her inaugural address that the only job that could compare to being governor was the honor of being a grandmother to her wonderful family.

The inaugural event is typically held at Community Choice Credit Union Auditorium on Fifth Avenue in Des Moines, but this year the turnout was so large that a second ball was held at the Scottish Rite Consistory on Park Street.

Kollin Crompton, a student at Drake University and Reynolds campaign staff member, remarked on the amazing turnout of the historic event.

“It was amazing to witness the inauguration of the first female Governor in Iowa,” Crompton said. “So many of our state leaders and elected officials were present, and it was an honor to be invited.”