The Nation's Oldest Continuously Published Student Newspaper

The Simpsonian

Menu

Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

Photo+by+Devon+Wood
Back to Article
Back to Article

Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

Photo by Devon Wood

Photo by Devon Wood

Photo by Devon Wood

Photo by Devon Wood

by Devon Wood, Staff Writer
January 23, 2019

Iowa witnessed a historic breakthrough the morning of Jan. 15, when Kim Reynolds was sworn into office as the first duly-elected woman governor.

Gov. Reynolds first assumed the office in May 2017, after former Gov. Terry Branstad became the United States ambassador to China. Reynolds had been his Lt. Gov. for two terms. Reynolds appointed Adam Gregg to succeed her as lieutenant governor.

Her inauguration followed a hard-fought election during the 2018 cycle, when she narrowly beat Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell to retain the governor’s office.  

Reynolds was sworn in in the morning followed by an open house at the Terrace Hill Governor’s Mansion and another open house at the Iowa State Capitol. The evening ended with the inaugural ball.

Reynolds remarked in her inaugural address that the only job that could compare to being governor was the honor of being a grandmother to her wonderful family.

The inaugural event is typically held at Community Choice Credit Union Auditorium on Fifth Avenue in Des Moines, but this year the turnout was so large that a second ball was held at the Scottish Rite Consistory on Park Street.

Kollin Crompton, a student at Drake University and Reynolds campaign staff member, remarked on the amazing turnout of the historic event.

“It was amazing to witness the inauguration of the first female Governor in Iowa,” Crompton said. “So many of our state leaders and elected officials were present, and it was an honor to be invited.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Campus News

    MLK Day address starts an open dialogue on campus

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    News

    Students, alumni honor Sen. Culver’s legacy

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Campus News

    Simpson looks to revise college mission statement

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    News

    Longtime SGA calendar project becomes reality

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Academics

    Simpson’s layoffs of some tenured faculty violate national standards

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Academics

    Faculty vote against recent program eliminations

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Campus News

    Online marketing platform to help Simpson entrepreneurs

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Campus News

    Lessons and Carols concert spreads holiday cheer

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Campus News

    Sophomore Student Body President, VP seek to restore faith in Simpson

  • Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

    Academics

    Future of Fulbright program in doubt after faculty cuts in world languages

Navigate Right