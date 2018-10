Remembering Nathan by Zoe Seiler, News Editor

32 Simpson women find homes in sororities

Simpson College’s sororities held recruitment Sept. 7 through Sept. 9. Fifty-six women attended the first night in hopes of finding their new...

Hubbell ahead of Reynolds in new poll

Fred Hubbell, the former chair of the Simpson College board of trustees, is facing off with incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds in the race for Iowa...

Henken leads Simpson football after cancer scare

Senior offensive lineman Carter Henken was told he may never play football again. What’s worse, he was told he may never have kids or start...

Professor Lau revamps SC class, focuses on diversity in musical theatre

Matthew Lau, assistant professor of music at Simpson College, had the life many can only dream of: a Grammy Award-winning recording artist living...

Storm football ready to take over the ARC

Coming off a fourth place finish and a 5-5 overall record last year, the Simpson football team is hungry and ready to prove themselves this season. “They...