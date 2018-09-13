Professor Cox named Veterans Affairs coordinator

Shane Cox, an associate professor of accounting at Simpson College, recently took over the position of Veterans Affairs coordinator.

The position was previously held by Troy King, who took a full-time position with the U.S. Army and therefore left the position vacant.

Cox spent four years in the U.S. Navy on the ship U.S.S. Sides; during his time, he did two six-month deployments to Southeast Asia.

With his military experience, he is looking to further the inclusion of veterans on campus. Cox hopes to raise awareness of veterans’ issues on campus and further assist veterans with their transition.

“I believe in the recruiting aspect and helping veterans adjust,” said Cox.

The Veterans Affairs coordinator assists the 13 evening and 16 traditional students who attend Simpson College at the West Des Moines campus and the main campus in Indianola. Assisting the veterans includes being a resource for transitioning, benefits, academics and career advice.

The coordinator is also responsible for meeting with prospective veteran students who are visiting Simpson College and informing them that the college is a veteran-friendly school. For example, Simpson College is one of few private colleges that is a part of Homebase Iowa, which is an initiative that promotes Iowa as an attractive place for veterans.

Another initiative the college offers is the Veterans Day program, which recognizes the service of faculty, student and community veterans.

The coordinator position was an initiative brought up by President Simmons. The coordinator is part of the criteria for Simpson to be recognized by the national Veterans Affairs organization.

In the coming year as Cox transitions into his role, there are plans for more inclusive events for veterans and more effort to raise awareness of student veterans. These will include forums where students can ask student veterans questions in an effort to generate more awareness and understanding, and also the formation of organizations where student veterans can interact with one another and continue to serve in a different capacity.

Cox said he has an understanding and a profound commitment to serving the student veterans at Simpson College.

“We have normal office hours, but if a veteran pops in, I want to be able sit there and say ‘OK, let’s talk,’” Cox said.

Moving forward, Cox will continue to support and advocate for student veterans on campus.